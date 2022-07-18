Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.23.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at $40,880,885.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $293.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.38 by ($0.65). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.76 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

