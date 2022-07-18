Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,609 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $97.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day moving average of $116.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

