Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 1,142 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,113,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in ServiceNow by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $435.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.02, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $461.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $635.63.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,088.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

