Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 7,435 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $11,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,064,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI opened at $82.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.75. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $136.61.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.