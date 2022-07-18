Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.9% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 11.7% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 154.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58,086 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $171.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.04 and a 200 day moving average of $168.28. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

