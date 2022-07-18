Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,884,717,000 after buying an additional 135,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,316,576,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after purchasing an additional 639,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $802,178,000 after purchasing an additional 91,409 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.55.

SHW stock opened at $245.57 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.