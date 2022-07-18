Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 53,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.46.

HON opened at $172.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.53. The firm has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

