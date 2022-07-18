Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,371 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $26,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 23,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $291.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

