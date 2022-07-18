Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 17,589 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $39,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after buying an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after buying an additional 2,175,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,088,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.11 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

