Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,269,000 after purchasing an additional 198,409 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after acquiring an additional 309,298 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 907,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,792,000 after acquiring an additional 35,124 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,114,000 after acquiring an additional 126,269 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $131.90 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.64.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.44.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

