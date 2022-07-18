WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 1,989 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.1% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 79,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $255,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.06.

AMZN stock opened at $113.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

