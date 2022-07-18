Xcel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.37.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

