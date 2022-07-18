Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.52% from the stock’s current price.

XYL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $77.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Xylem

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.