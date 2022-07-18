Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Bought by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 59.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zendesk

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $528,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock worth $2,427,996 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zendesk Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $74.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.04. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Further Reading

