Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.73.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $103.51 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $165.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 100.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.51 and a 200-day moving average of $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 394.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,520,000 after acquiring an additional 110,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

