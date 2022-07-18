Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,062 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

SMART Global stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a market cap of $885.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.34.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 48.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

