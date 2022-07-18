Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 78,514 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 71,727 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,083,000 after buying an additional 497,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TPTX. Bank of America began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush cut Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $76.00 price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

Turning Point Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $74.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of -0.16. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $82.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.95.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.