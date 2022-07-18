Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,480,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,451,000 after acquiring an additional 596,850 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 472,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 334.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 204,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 157,624 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Lemonade by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 35,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in Lemonade by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Lemonade Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE LMND opened at $19.67 on Monday. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $93.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.22. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 179.02%. The company had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

