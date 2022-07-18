Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $175,000 Stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

PEBO stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $74.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.99 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 73.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEBO shares. Raymond James downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

