Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New Investment in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $205.41 on Monday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $164.41 and a 52-week high of $317.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.93.

