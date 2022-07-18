Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,615 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCXI. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $58,453,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,663.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,776 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $30,184,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 6,040.6% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 731,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after purchasing an additional 719,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $23,746,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $22.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $42.16.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 47.24% and a negative net margin of 514.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $99,124.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

