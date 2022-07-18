Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,227 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MRC Global by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,685,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,233,000 after buying an additional 3,564,379 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,518,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,744 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,374,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,985,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 332,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,785,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 234,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE:MRC opened at $10.11 on Monday. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $844.01 million, a P/E ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

