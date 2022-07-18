Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZYME shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $5.87 on Monday. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $339.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 858.18% and a negative return on equity of 84.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Zymeworks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.