10,014 Shares in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 39,750 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,352,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,434,000 after buying an additional 196,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

NYSE ORCC opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.12%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

