10,708 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,725.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 113,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 106,994 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Argus downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

