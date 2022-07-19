10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.86.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.65. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $191.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $9,144,352.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $9,144,352.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $129,506.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at $47,239,516.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 41,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,603,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,452,000 after acquiring an additional 211,948 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

