1,120 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PRFZ opened at $155.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.41. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $148.46 and a 52-week high of $202.21.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

