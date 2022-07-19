1,120 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Bought by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $155.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.41. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $148.46 and a 52 week high of $202.21.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.