11,500 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 2.30.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. TheStreet downgraded Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

