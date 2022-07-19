12,106 Shares in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Acquired by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,106 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Capitol Federal Financial Cuts Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.