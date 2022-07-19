12,479 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.