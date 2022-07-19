1,291 Shares in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

World Fuel Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $35.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

