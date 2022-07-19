1,319 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,319 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 18,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 35,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $141.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.61 and a 200-day moving average of $150.18. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Barclays dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

