1,628 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $220.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.62.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $180.08 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

