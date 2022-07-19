1,844 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $145.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.12. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.96 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

