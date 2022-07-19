2,617 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.73. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

