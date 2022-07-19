280,633 Shares in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 280,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.29% of IronNet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IronNet by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. DAGCO Inc. acquired a new position in IronNet in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

In other IronNet news, CEO William E. Welch sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $60,557.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,236,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,268,574.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William E. Welch sold 29,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $83,081.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,893,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,257,281.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $60,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,236,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,268,574.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,044. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRNT opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. IronNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IronNet, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.

