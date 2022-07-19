3,070 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $2,319,000. Exane Asset Management raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 254,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 123,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 24,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $134.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $167.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.