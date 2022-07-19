3,882 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,882 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

