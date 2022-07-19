4,000 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $72.19 and a 1 year high of $95.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.00.

