5,580 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 108,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $267.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.18.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.