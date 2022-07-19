6,008 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,008 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,638,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,959,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,722,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,518,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,340,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell stock opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $185.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.07) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.29) to GBX 2,550 ($30.48) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.50) to GBX 2,779 ($33.22) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.72) to GBX 2,860 ($34.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,628.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

