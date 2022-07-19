613 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.87.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $190.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

