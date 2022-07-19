6,557 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,846,000 after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,257,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Cummins by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after buying an additional 110,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,269,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $197.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.23. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

