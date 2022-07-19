7,463 Shares in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,463 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on LivePerson from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Roth Capital raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.82.

LivePerson Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $68.82.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.51 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

About LivePerson

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.