7,976 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FITB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.