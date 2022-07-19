7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW – Get Rating) by 148.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,657 shares during the quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Price Performance

VIIAW opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11.

