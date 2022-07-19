AAF Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 765.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.50 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Thirty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.66.

Alphabet stock opened at $109.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 0.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.96. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

