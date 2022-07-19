Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Update

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aareal Bank Price Performance

Aareal Bank stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. Aareal Bank has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pareto Securities cut Aareal Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

