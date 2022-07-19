ABB (ABB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect ABB to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Stock Up 0.4 %

ABB opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.83. ABB has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $39.11.

ABB Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABB

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ABB by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in ABB by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABB

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.